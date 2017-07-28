Vigil Held for Young Man Who Died During Ohio State Fair Accident

A vigil is being held for the young man who was killed on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair.

Friends and family of Tyler Jarrell, 18, remembered his life and thought about the promising future he had in store.

Jarrell made an early commitment to join the Marines.

After hearing the news of his death, they said in part, "We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the United States Marine Corps."

He was also in the Columbus Police Explorer's Program for four years.

His mentors described his dedication and passion.

"When he first joined, he had that passion of, I want to do this, but it turned into, I'm going to do this, it's a dedication," said Jarrell's Mentor, Officer Cody Rostorfer.

The 18-year-old's girlfriend was among seven who were badly injured when the Fire Ball sent riders through the air Wednesday evening.