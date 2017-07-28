Wheeling Police Investigate After Victim Reportedly Shot - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Police Investigate After Victim Reportedly Shot

Wheeling Police were dispatched to a local hospital on early Friday morning in regards to a gunshot victim.

According to Sergeant Gregg McKenzie, officials spoke with the victim who reported being shot while in the South Penn/South Broadway area of Wheeling Island. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

A detective was contacted to investigate this case. 

Any information on the incident should be directed to the Wheeling Police Detective Division at (304) 234-3781 or (304) 234-3691.

