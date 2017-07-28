President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

According to a release, the rally will be on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017, at 7:00 PM. President Trump will hold the event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

People can register to attend the rally by clicking here.

President Trump last appeared in West Virginia on Monday, July 24th, 2017, giving a speech at the National Boy Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, WV.

