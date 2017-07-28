After Hard Week, First Responders Won't Stop Until the Job Is Done

It's been one of the hardest weeks that first responders in Ohio County can remember.

Twelve hour days on the river and in the creeks searching for 18-year-old Page Gellner have yielded no results.

"Our guys are so used to having some type of end to our mission, and just without locating her we just feel like our mission has failed," said Chief Larry Helms with the Wheeling Fire Department.

First responders say that they won't stop until they find Page Gellner. The operation has been scaled back, but Chief Helms said the big focus right now is trying to pinpoint a more defined area to search.

"We're going to put some missions together to look at a couple of the deeper holes, to re-assess those again," Chief Helms said.

Crews appreciate the generosity of the community, from bringing food and drinks, to their support. After a hard week for the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, the chief said that no matter which agency, the drive to keep going comes from each other.

"The crews work very well together, and they understand what the crew that's in working, what they're going through. So whenever they get to a point when they need relief, the other crews are ready to jump in and take their place," said Chief Helms.

The hardest part, he said, is not being able to bring any type of peace to Page Gellner's family.

"It's a hard sell to have to deliver to the family. We're used to being able to give them some type of closure, and we haven't been able to do that," Chief Helms said.

Officials are asking for help while the search continues this weekend. Crews are urging anyone that will be on a boat this weekend to go up and down the banks of the Ohio River and back through the creeks.

They say that any help they can get would be great, and they want to give the family closure.

Joining in the search are local HAM Radio organizations from Belmont, Marshall, and Ohio Counties.

Stay with 7News for the latest on their search.