An event to help those struggling this week in the Ohio Valley will be held Friday evening at St. Michael's Parish.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at St. Michael Parish's Angelus Center at 1221 National Road.

Food and drinks will be available, with food catered by Undo's and Greco's.

Children are welcome to come and play ball, jump rope, and play games in the Angelus gym.

All are invited to spend a couple hours of relaxation away from the mud and the heat..