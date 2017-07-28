What's Up Ohio Valley? This Weekend's Events

As the weekend soon gets underway, here's What's Up Ohio Valley.

The first ever Ohio Valley Pride Festival will start Saturday at noon, and will run until midnight, and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at Wheeling's Heritage Port

Organizers say you can expect an LGBT-friendly atmosphere with entertainment, vendors, and much more.

The Grecian Food Festival will also continue for the rest of Friday evening, and will wrap up Saturday night.

So if you are looking for great Greek food, and entertainment, head down to St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church of Wheeling.

Adult Night at the Zoo will take place Saturday night at Oglebay's Good Zoo. This new event is an adults only night at the zoo with games and libations.

The event will go from 6 to 8 Saturday night at the Good Zoo. The theme for the event is "Island", so dress appropriately.