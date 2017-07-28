Back-to-School Vaccines: What's New and Required in Ohio

It's almost time to head back to school.

Whether you're a first time parent, or you have several older children, you'll need a refresher on what vaccines are required.

In Ohio, the requirements have changed over the years, and some are brand new.

Entering kindergarten, kids need shots for DPT, Polio, MMR, Hepatitis B, and chicken pox.

The Belmont County Health Department gives those shots to kids with medical cards or with no insurance, but they say, the sooner the better, because they only have so much vaccine, and will soon be swamped with patients.

And there are new shots required this year.

"Some of these vaccines have been required for school because of outbreaks elsewhere in the state or in the country. For instance, seniors this year now need two doses of the meningitis vaccine. That's a new requirement. That's a result of outbreaks throughout the state and country, and it's important that kids get that vaccine," said Linda Mehl, RN.

Parents can opt out of getting their kids vaccinated in Ohio, and can cite medical or philosophical objections.

But each school district has its own rules.

Mehl says some will give the child two weeks, then tell them they can't come back until they have all their shots.