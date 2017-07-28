10th Annual Heather Miller Golf Classic Offers Hope After Tragedy

The 10th Annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is underway at the Crispin Golf Club at Oglebay Park.

The scramble is held in honor of Heather Miller, a local girl who tragically died in an automobile accident.

The event is held to raise money for scholarships that go to local students who wish to pursue a career in nursing. Heather was a nursing student at WVU.

Her family says, although losing Heather was the hardest thing they've gone through, they hope that they've turned some of their pain into inspiration for others.

"It's not about the golf, it's actually three-fold first and most importantly we give nursing scholarships in the name of Heather, she was six weeks from graduating from WVU to be a nurse at the time of her death," said Heather's mother and Executive Director of the scramble, Jody Miller.

Jody says that the golf scramble also benefits Mothers Against Drunk Driving and organ donation.