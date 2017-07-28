Small Towns Feel Pressure From Rising Drug Epidemic

Four.

That's the number of officers small town police departments, like Jewett, OH, have to respond during this worsening, drug epidemic.

But Jewett Police Chief Ron Carter said that won't stop them from trying to combat the drug crisis.

"You're always going to have to fight. Your back's going to be against the wall in law enforcement. It can get pricey, a lot of hours, lot of man hours, but we don't want the drugs here. We're not going to tolerate the drugs here. If you're coming through here with drugs, be forewarned that we'll be watching for you," Carter said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, more than 50,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says that number's only growing.



"We're trying to do the best that we can do as far as combating that problem, but it's tough. It's tough to bring the morale back up, but we are trying to make the county a safer place to be," Myers said.



But in making towns safer, small departments are quickly going through their resources and working hours of overtime, which is why Jewett Police Chief Ron Carter believes the best thing a small department can do is reach out to other departments for support.

"These small communities, we're all working together to fight this war on drugs," Carter said.