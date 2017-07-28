Police Investigate Possible Shooting

Police have questions after a gunshot victim shows up a local hospital.

According to Wheeling Police, a man reported being shot around 12:30 Friday morning, in the area of South Penn and Broadway streets on Wheeling Island.

According to a press release, the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle. If you have information about this shooting, you're urged to contact Wheeling Police detectives or you can call our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

Your call will remain confidential.