Flash Flooding Across the Ohio Valley

FLASH FLOODING HAPPENING ACROSS THE OHIO VALLEY:

***Important notes updated as information comes in***

UPDATE: Route 7 Southbound near Pinch Run CLOSED in Belmont County

----------------

UPDATE: Peter's Run is CLOSED due to Flood--Many parts of Elm Grove are also under water---Wheeling Fire Crews are again, urging you to STAY OFF THE ROADWAYS.

-----------------

-McMechen is UNDER water. Many residents have called into 911 for rescue from their homes.

-All exits between Wheeling & Marshall County are closed or are in the process of being closed right now in BOTH directions.

-Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is URGING PEOPLE TO STAY HOME. Sheriff Howard says it's bad pretty much everywhere throughout the county and there is a lot of water running off the hillsides.

-Swift water rescue should be arriving in McMechen at any moment to assist with people trapped.