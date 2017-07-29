BREAKING NEWS: Body Recovered from Ohio River Identified as Page Gellner

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard and Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms held a small press conference to go over details of a body recovered from the Ohio River.

Officials confirm the body found is missing 18-year-old Page Gellner.

Officials say volunteers who were out searching spotted her body at the mouth of Big Wheeling Creek.

They say her family has been notified and as of early Saturday morning a deputy was with them.

During the press conference officials also stressed the dangers across Ohio County with flooding, landslides and potential roadway collapses.

They are urging people to stay indoors and to be aware of the potential for collapses in roads.

They have a swift water rescue crew on standby if needed.

General flooding has been reported in Elm Grove. Valley Grove. Rt. 40 has been closed in several places.

A Landslide affecting a home in Ohio County on Peter's Run.

They are also putting a big warning out to boaters over the next week or so to be aware of debris in the creeks and Ohio River. Warning of debris as large as entire trees out in the water ways.

At the wrap of the press conference officials say they were going to continue staging people across the county.

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has a Flash Flood Warning continuing for Moundsville WV, Bellaire OH, Shadyside OH until 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Stay with 7News for updates.

