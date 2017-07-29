Flash Flooding Hits Hard In McMechen, Benwood

What is normally the main artery through McMechen is clogged with mug, rocks, and debris after a flash flood late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Residents said they didn't see it coming. McMechen resident Jeffrey White came home from work and found nearly 7 feet of water in his basement.

"Every street I tried to go down, there was a raging river just flowing. So I had to park about two blocks down the road, walk through about three feet of water just to get home, and when I opened up my basement door, it was two steps away from making it to the first floor," said White.

Officials said after several days of rain and more than 4 inches of rainfall in only a few hours, the water simply had nowhere to go. Marshall Street was one of the hardest hit, including the volunteer fire department.

Residents on the streets below said the creek turned into a river, sending water gushing into the side streets. EMA Director Tom Hart said the National Guard has arrived, and they are doing damage assessments through the city. He stressed that its helpful if people stay out of the area.

"Right now, we don't need any sightseers. It makes it more difficult on the city crews. It makes it more difficult on the firefighters that are trying to get things cleaned up and that. And also, there's just a lot of debris and it's not safe at this point," said Hart.

Boggs Run was also hard hit by flash flooding. The road is open, but there is debris covering the roads that could pose a hazard. Officials said you should avoid driving here if possible.

City officials said they do need volunteers, but police are citing anyone who is driving through town just to look at the damage. They said simple spectators will not be tolerated.