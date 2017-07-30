Donations Desperately Needed in Wetzel County

After heavy rains hit Wetzel County on Saturday, officials said supplies are desperately needed.

The Paden City Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will be collecting supplies Sunday through Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

The collection center will be at the Paden City Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Paden City.

Some needed supplies include bleach, water, mops, brooms, paper towels, pet food, and nonperishable food.

Clothing is not accepted.

Wetzel County Schools and the Wetzel County Education Association are also collecting supplies

Officials said supplies can be donated beginning Monday at New Martinsville School, Paden City Elementary, and Short Line School.

Items needed include water, brooms, mops, shovels, squeegees, gloves, and cleaning supplies.

Donated items will be collected for delivery on Tuesday and Friday.

The Wetzel County Museum will be collecting supplies for flood relief.

Some needed supplies include buckets, gloves, fans, hand can openers, trash bags, Lysol, scrub brushes, sponges, and tarps.

Officials confirm the museum will have special hours from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday for people to donate.