1,000 Customers Still Without Power

10:00 A.M.

AEP officials said there are 25 power outages that are affecting nearly 1,000 customers.

Most customers without power are located in Marshall County.

Outages in Ohio County are concentrated in the Valley Grove and Triadelphia areas. We expect that most customers will be restored by tonight.

Crews from other areas have arrived to help.

Officials said they're working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, but safety is their top priority.

Flooding clean-up also continues with the Red Cross and Team Rubicon.