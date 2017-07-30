Rides Reopened At Ohio State Fair

Rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair are now open after being re-inspected.
Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning.
Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.
All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart.
The accident killed 18-year-old high Tyler Jarrell and injured seven others, several critically.
The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.
A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.
Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.