Rides Reopened At Ohio State Fair

Rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair are now open after being re-inspected.

Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning.

Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.

All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart.

The accident killed 18-year-old high Tyler Jarrell and injured seven others, several critically.

The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.

Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

