Copy-Mannington Update: Clean-Up Process Continues, Damage Assessments Forthcoming

MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - After the flooding in Mannington on Saturday Morning, the clean up and damage assessment process will continue in some of the worst flooding residents have seen in a long time.

Mannington, Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas from the flooding from Friday Night and into Saturday Morning, where the National Weather Service says that two to four inches of rain with locally higher amounts fell at some points, coming down at one inch coming down every fifteen minutes due to all the moisture we had coming from this. And what you see is what is left over from it. The water in Mannington has been receding on Route 250 in downtown Mannington and you can see in the background there some of the cars and truck are trying to traverse through some of these flood waters, we always say turn around don't drown, do not drive through roads of unknown depth.

And here in Marion County just one of the numerous areas dealing with the high water as we've received reports from Northern Harrison, Western Marion, Western Monongalia, and Eastern Wetzel Counties. With Mannington here being one of harder hit counties in response to that West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, has declared a state of emergency for Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Taylor, Tucker, and Wetzel counties so we can begin to asses the damage and a proper response for into these counties.

Governor Justice says, "We are extremely saddened that and deeply concerned for all West Virginians that are experiencing flooding and damage right now. We have been mobilizing our National Guard and highway personnel as they are assisting other first responder's from across the state to make sure our citizens in these affected areas are being kept safe."

Now some good news with this as we've had no serious of fatalities or injuries out of the flooding across the region, which according to one city councilman here in Mannington is some of the worst flooding he's seen in quite a long time.

"Mannington Fire department, Worthington, we've had fire departments from Harrison County, Monongalia County Dive team, the OES Director, Chris McEntire, was throughout the night. These guys have not been asleep, they've been working rescuing people. We had firemen trapped outside of Mannington and could not get back into town and worked effortlessly all through the night out there, and that just shows that the area how people pull together and get the job done around here," said Ray Shadrick, member of the Mannington City Council.

Now new information in from the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says, that if there are any individuals that are affected by today's flood that have needs with food or shelter, please contact the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office at 304-366-0196. Due to the impact of the Flood waters teams will begin to assess the damage in the county as they go into the end of the weekend on Sunday. At this time they are working on establishing a feeding station near Mannington.

More details as they become available, of course stay with us here at 12 News and Storm Tracker 12, we'll keep you ahead of the developments as we go through the recovery here in late July.