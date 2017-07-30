Copy-West Virginia crews assessing damage to flooded roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia highway crews are assessing damage to roads and bridges following severe floods.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Carrie Jones says in a news release that maintenance crews will focus on clearing mud slides and downed trees in northern West Virginia.

Jones says all or parts of more than 20 roads in nine counties either are closed or damaged.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in eight counties and mobilized the National Guard to assist communities. The counties are Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Taylor, Tucker and Wetzel.

The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas Friday night and early Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.