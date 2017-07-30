Copy-Woman fatally shot during fight at Ohio drive-thru store

LOCKLAND, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been charged with murder after fatally shooting another woman at a drive-thru store near Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Tiffany Smith is charged in the slaying Saturday of 32-year-old Lacy Rae King at the drive-thru in Lockland. It's unclear whether Smith has an attorney.

The Sheriff's Office says in a statement that King and other people in a car began arguing with people whom they knew standing inside the drive-thru. The statement says Smith struck King in the head with a gun and then shot her once in the upper body.

King was pronounced dead at a hospital.

