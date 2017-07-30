Woman Fatally Shot At A Drive-Thru - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Woman Fatally Shot At A Drive-Thru

Posted: Updated:

Ohio officials report a woman is charged with murder after fatally shooting another woman at a drive-thru store near Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Tiffany Smith is charged in shooting 32-year-old Lacy Rae King, in Lockland.

The Sheriff's Office reports King and other people in a car began arguing with people whom they knew standing inside the drive-thru.

Reportedly Smith struck King in the head with a gun and then shot her once in the upper body.

King was pronounced dead at a hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.