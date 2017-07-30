Woman Fatally Shot At A Drive-Thru

Ohio officials report a woman is charged with murder after fatally shooting another woman at a drive-thru store near Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Tiffany Smith is charged in shooting 32-year-old Lacy Rae King, in Lockland.

The Sheriff's Office reports King and other people in a car began arguing with people whom they knew standing inside the drive-thru.

Reportedly Smith struck King in the head with a gun and then shot her once in the upper body.

King was pronounced dead at a hospital.

