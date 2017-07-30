Residents Thankful Governor Justice Came To Visit

The flood waters rolled in quickly, taking everyone by surprise on Friday night -- devastating towns in Ohio, Marshall and Marion Counties.

The widespread damage was enough for Governor Jim Justice to visit the Northern Panhandle on Sunday to receive updates on the flooding, and lend a hand to those impacted.

Residents said they're thankful he'd even come.

"It actually feels really good. You know, we're all working together here trying to get this place cleaned up and to just have him stop by and show his concern is really nice," said Misty Garrison, a McMechen resident.

"It's such a mess back there and in our basement, yards, and stuff. It's just, words can't describe it. It's just a complete mess. I feel so good to see him out here and made me think that he really does care about us up here," said Tim Weir, a McMechen resident.

Governor Justice said he'll do whatever it takes to help, but residents are wondering what that means?

They said cleaning their yards, basements and streets is more than they can handle on their own.

McMechen Resident Brent Weir wants the Governor to send in teams to help residents clean.

"Hopefully they send some help when they see all this damage and mud that we've been playing around in for the last two days. So, I definitely thank him for coming, but I also want to see if he goes further and you know, sends us some help," Weir said.

Officials said there's still a lot of work to do, especially in McMechen and Mannington.

They're confident residents will bounce back though, because that's what West Virginians do.