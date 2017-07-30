Ohio State Budget Offers "Crisis Fund" For Parents Of Disabled Children

Ohio's two-year state budget includes money for a "crisis fund" that parents and guardians of disabled children can tap into for needed services without having to relinquish their parental rights.

The Columbus Dispatch reports state legislators set aside $5 million in federal money to support the fund. Supporters sought $30 million but are encouraged progress has been made.

The newspaper cites an example of parents who fought to get care for their severely autistic son but were told they'd have to relinquish custody to obtain the services he needed.

County Family and Children First councils will administer the fund while helping parents of disabled children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)