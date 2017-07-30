Road Closures and Power Outages Remain in Effect for Parts of Ohio Valley

Just about 48 hours after Friday night's flash flooding there are still some road closures in the Ohio Valley.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Peters Run Road from Route 40 to Browns Run remains shut down.

And in Wetzel County, Route 2 between North Fork and Fallen Timber is still closed.

They ask anyone with any major issues to report to their county Emergency Management Office.

There is no word on when the two affected roads will be back open to traffic.

In addition to road closures, there are still about 1,000 people without power in the Ohio Valley, as well.

According to AEP, most of the outages remain in the Sherrard area.

They estimate a 10 p.m. restoration time on Sunday for the 370 customers affected there.

There are also a smaller number of outages in outlying areas in Marshall County, and they should be restored by 10 p.m., as well.