Some W.Va. Bars and Clubs Increase Number of Video Lottery Machines

Some West Virginia bars and clubs that offer limited video lottery have taken advantage of a new law increasing the maximum number of machines.



The Associated Press reports that nearly 200 businesses have taken advantage of a newly enacted law that increases the number of video lottery machines at each location from five to seven. The law went into effect on July 1.



So far, the 187 locations represent about 16 percent of the 1,160 bars and clubs statewide offering limited video lottery. West Virginia Lottery director Alan Larrick says he expects to see more machine locations as well as an increase in revenue.



Lottery gross revenues topped $1 billion for the 15th consecutive year, finishing the 2016-17 budget year at $1.079 billion.

