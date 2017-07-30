First-Ever Ohio Valley Pride Festival Wraps Up

The first ever Ohio Valley Pride Festival wrapped up Sunday evening at Heritage Port.

It's a two-day event that celebrates the culture of the LGBT community.

The festival included live performers and music.

There was also food and a number of vendors on hand as well.

Festival organizers say they were thrilled with the turn out for this years event and they hope for even bigger crowds next year.

"A lot of work went into this event and I just think it's really important that Wheeling and the Ohio Valley recognize the LGBT community, the diversity of the community that we live in and to celebrate that," said Doug Carl, a co-organizer of the event.

Carl said they plan to make the Ohio Valley Pride Festival an annual event.