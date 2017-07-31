2 arrested after body found in freezer

Police in Ohio say two people have been arrested after a body was discovered inside a freezer.



The body was found in a home in Campbell on Saturday, but police believe it had been moved from Youngstown.

31-year-old Arturo Novoa reportedly told a friend his power was off and asked if he could store the freezer at his house.

Novoa brought the padlocked freezer the friend's house. When that friend and his wife finally opened the freezer Saturday, they discovered the corpse inside.

Police believe the body may be Novoa's girlfriend, 28-year-old Shannon Graves, who went missing in February.

34-year-old Katrina Layton was also arrested in the case.



A coroner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.



Novoa and Layton are being held at the Mahoning County jail.



The home where the body was found is not owned by either suspect.