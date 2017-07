Wheeling Man Arrested After Shooting, Says "Someone Else Put Live Ammunition in the Gun"

Wheeling Police Officers arrested Keith Dwayne Smith, 40, of Wheeling after an incident at a 3rd Street home around 11 p.m., Sunday, July 30.

WPD received a call that a person was shot. When officers arrived, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries from the firearm being discharged.

Smith said he thought the firearm was not loaded at the time of the incident.

Smith was arrested for wanton endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.