Wheeling Company Securing Official Documents Worldwide

One Wheeling company is securing high value documents and software in almost every country in the world. Troy produces hardware, printers, and inks that look very similar to ones you would find in your own home or business, but they aren't.

Specialty inks and software are protecting your information by becoming invisible, changing colors, creating holograms and more. This kind of technology keeps your birth certificate, college transcript, or other official documents safe from forgery or fraud.

The company recently launched a new software called Secure Docs in London. The software can encrypt barcodes and interact with mobile apps on a cell phone to quickly scan a document to see if it's authentic.

One of the biggest ways they work in Wheeling is by securing paper prescriptions.

"People might be altering the prescription amount, the dosage amount, and things like that. So, we have a solution that we've sold into almost 600 health systems nationwide, that's a secure prescription printing solution. So, it takes a lot of what we do with what we call our high security platform for more government public sector, we use that in the hospital systems to secure prescription output," said Vice President of Enterprise Software and Solutions Craig Baldassare.

Baldassare said many local hospitals utilize the prescription protections.

He added their work is benefiting the Ohio Valley by keeping your family's sensitive information safe and by saving your taxpayer dollars, when information is leaked or stolen, it can cost the government millions,

Troy employs over 150 people, and the company says they aren't aware of any other companies doing this high level of technology and development in the Ohio Valley.