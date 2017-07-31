Tanker Truck Rollover in Belmont County

A tanker truck rolled over at the on Route 7 Interstate 470 interchange.

Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call around 3:45, Monday afternoon, of a truck driving off the side of the road, striking the guardrail and flipping over.

Officials said the driver was trapped for nearly 20 minutes before EMS could remove him. The driver had been sent to Wheeling Hospital with some minor cuts and scratches. The driver claimed his brakes went out, but an investigation is pending.

ODOT closed one lane. Brine water was leaking out of the truck, but officials said it's not considered hazardous.