Local Business Works to Cut Down Forgery

Locally there's a company securing high-value documents and software and they serve almost every country in the world.

The Wheeling Company "Troy" produces hardware, printers, and inks that look very similar to ones you would find in your own home or business, but they aren't.



These products help prevent your birth certificate, college transcript, or other official paperwork from being copied or forged. The company recently launched a new software called Secure Docs, which encrypts bar codes and interacts with mobile apps to quickly scan a document to see if it's authentic.

One of the biggest ways they work in Wheeling is by securing paper prescriptions, "People might be altering the prescription amount the dosage amount and things like that, so, we have a solution that we've sold into almost 600 health systems nation wide, that's a secure prescription printing solution. So, it takes a lot of what we do with what we call our high-security platform for more government public sector, we use that in the hospital systems to secure prescription output," said the Vice President of software and solutions, Craig Baldassare.

He added that when sensitive information is leaked or stolen, it costs the government millions.

With Troy's advancements in protecting documents, it's actually helping your family stay secure and saving your taxpayer dollars.