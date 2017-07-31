Trinity Health Systems Introduces New Patient Tracking System

A surgical tracking board.

That's what Trinity officials are introducing to waiting rooms throughout their facility.

These large monitors now update families on the status of their loved ones by tracking holding times, surgery start and stop times, recovery times, and even delays.

Surgery Tracking User Rhonda Johnson said this makes visiting the hospital less stressful.



"I think it relaxes you a little bit, takes the anxiety out of where she's at at that time because we're usually just sitting out here waiting and you don't know, but it's a good experience, it's convenient, the nurses were really great. They took really good care of my mom," Johnson said.



Officials say the new tracking system is all about increasing communication between families, patients, and nurses.

Trinity Nurse Ashley Thompson said the best part is avoiding the past reality of loved ones waiting and wondering for hours.



"You know, family members are part of patient care. A lot of people don't see that, but family members are a a big part and keeping them updated, relieving their stress, letting them know every step of the way what's going on, that helps the family member, which helps the patient," Thompson said.



Each patient is assigned a patient reference number, which follows them through their day.

The system is also color coded with yellow meaning registration, green meaning surgery has started, and red meaning recovery.

Officials said they've already had lots of positive feedback, but they do want people to know that all information is HIPPA compliant. Patient privacy will not be violated.