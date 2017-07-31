Search Continues for Man Wanted on Murder Charges - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Search Continues for Man Wanted on Murder Charges

WHEELING, W.Va -

The search continues for DeAndre Lamar Davis, 26, of Wheeling.

He is wanted on murder charges in connection to a May 9th shooting on Wheeling Island that killed Ahmid Hinton,41. He was supposed to be in Ohio County Magistrate Court for an unrelated drug charge but never showed.

Police did arrest one other man in connection with that shooting, over the weekend they took  Jordan Willie Davis, 27, into custody. Police said they found him staying at a local hotel.

Davis is facing one count of first-degree murder.

