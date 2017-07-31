Man Arrested for Wanton Endangerment

One man is behind bars after a shooting on the Island Sunday night.

Wheeling Police Officers arrested Keith Dwayne Smith after the incident at a 3rd Street home around 11 o'clock Sunday night.

Police got a call that a person was shot and the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. Smith told police he didn't think the gun was loaded when it went off.

Smith was arrested for wanton endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.