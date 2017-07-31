Donations & Volunteers Needed For Flood Disaster Relief

For those who want to help out with flood disaster relief, there are a few ways to do so.

The West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is opening a volunteer reception center in Southwest concourse of Wesbanco arena this week, but they are always accepting spontaneous volunteers. They will be focusing on Ohio and Marshall counties.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can write a check or donate online to the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley. They will then pass those donations along to either the West Virginia VOAD or the American Red Cross. They say after such a terrible disaster, it's important to come together and support those in our community that need it.

Sherri Schafer, the Executive Director of Community Lutheran Partners, said, "There's no better feeling than to know that neighbors are helping neighbors, and eight now in the Wheeling, Marshall county communities, we need neighbors to help neighbors. We are getting some outside groups to come and assist but not enough, so if you are in the area, please consider coming out to volunteer."

Susie Nelson, the Executive Director of Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, said, "We know a lot of people can help by volunteering, and volunteering is definitely a great way to help, but not everyone's able to volunteer whether they don't have the time or the ability to volunteer, that's why we're trying to make a vehicle where people can give financially."

If you want to help volunteer out in the field with the West Virginia VOAD, make sure you wear boots, gloves, pants, and your tetanus shot is up-to-date.