Flash flooding leaves devastation in Wetzel County

Day to day life has been put on hold in Hundred as residents and businesses work to clean up water, mud, and ruined household items after flash flooding on Friday night.

They say the rain started to pick up around 11:00 p.m., and within two hours, crews were performing water rescues to get people out of their homes.

"The water was unbelievably deep out here. It was up to my chin in the middle of the street. It's very scary. I didn't think I could imagine anything scarier until my children were on the rope in the middle of the road, and then I experienced something way scarier than water in the house," said resident and council member Trina Fetty.

Two fire houses on Pennsylvania Avenue sustained major damage after a brand new volunteer fire department opened its doors only a few weeks ago.

They also lost four trucks and other equipment.

"This was a flood of the century. Our last worst flood was 1941. This is a brand new facility that we just moved in two weeks ago. The water was clear up to where it says Hundred Fire Department on the doors," said Hundred Volunteer Fire Department Safety Officer Chip Goff.

What was once a high school football field is now full of debris, and business owners can be seen throwing out everything from inside their shops.

The Red Cross has set up a disaster relief shelter at Hundred High School where there are cleaning supplies and food and water for flood victims. Tetanus shots are also available. The shelter will remain open overnight.

Residents say that while they appreciate the Red Cross and National Guard, they are overwhelmed and need help.

A Hundred-Littleton Disaster Relief Fund is being set up at Union Bank if you would like to make a donation.