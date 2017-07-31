Adopt-A-Student and Back To School Festival Are Coming Up Soon

It's back to school time again.

The North Wheeling Community Outreach Center is preparing for their Adopt-A-Student event.

The center, an outreach of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, has done this for 27 years.

It's open to any child in need of school supplies, regardless of income or residence.

It's set for Saturday, August 12, starting at 10 a.m.

Last year, they helped nearly 600 kids.

"There are some kids we helped 27 years ago who are now helping us to help others," said Rev. Darrell Cummings, pastor of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple. "I really feel if we didn't do this, it could cause kids to make bad decisions, to do things to get what everybody else has because nobody's sharing, So I believe God wants us to show this kind of love."

And a week before the giveaway, on Saturday, August 5, they're holding a "Stuff The Bus" event outside the St. Clairsville WalMart.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a bus will be parked there, and people are invited to step aboard with donations of money or school supplies.

For a donation of $35, you will be totally equipping one student for the school year.

Checks can be mailed to the North Wheeling Community Youth Center, PO Box 6051, 334 N. Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Or online, go to www.bethlehemapostolictemple.org.

The actual school supply giveaway is Saturday, August 12 at 10 .m. but it's first come, first served, so people typically line up early.

And the following day, (August 13) they're holding a free Back To School Festival at Wheeling Park at 5 p.m.

It features inflatables, games, food and more,

For more information, you can contact Rev. Cummings at (304) 233-8899.