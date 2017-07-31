Ramp Remains Closed in Shadyside after Flash Flooding

Friday night's flash flooding took strange and unprecedented paths through Belmont County, case in point, Shadyside, where one entrance ramp to the community is still closed.

The storm did not behave the way it was predicted. It spared the creeks and streams that historically flood and it stalled over Shadyside, sending water in new directions, "This was an absolute fluke. I watched the weather patterns on radar and whatever. I've never seen anything like this in my life," said Belmont County Emergency Management Director, Dave Ivan.

He preaches about the dangers of driving through standing water, "And unfortunately we had a couple souls the decided they were going to try to make it through the Northbound underpass," Ivan said.

They had to be rescued. Water cascaded down in unlikely places.

Like the hill above Fleming Field, "Moved our equipment shed about three feet. Plugged up our storm drain which in turn caused water damage or water and debris to come out on the track in this area back behind me. Again I've never seen this happen in my lifetime," said Shadyside Schools Superintendent, John Haswell.

It wreaked havoc entering the field and leaving, "So it caused a river to come down through here. Even when it got to the bottom it took out the asphalt in our driveway," Haswell said.

New Cut Road was washed out in spots, "About a hundred foot section of the entire road out. But the city did a great job getting up there on Saturday morning. Rover Pipeline got that road passable in two days. So they did a very good job taking care of that. But just too much water, too much water in too little time," he added.

The rain came down in astonishing amounts, "With three-point-eight inches of rain in a short period of time, there was a lot of water running down the streets," said Ivan.

The entrance and exit ramps at the north end of Shadyside remain closed and will be for days. Ivan checked with ODOT officials and they said there are complications with the railroad tracks.

It will be Wednesday evening at least before the northbound ramps are re-opened.