The President will be Coming Around the Mountain State on Thursday

West Virginia has once again put out the welcome mat for President Trump.

The city of Huntington is getting ready to host the Commander-in-Chief on Thursday night at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. It will be the president's second visit to the mountain state in the span of just 10 days.



He was here last week for the International Boy Scout Jamboree. Democrats and Republicans alike are praising the Trump visits as a way to get white house attention to combat the state's opioid crisis, which is the worst in the nation, "We are fighting this drug problem. I've been fighting it personally since 1980 when I was elected Sheriff. And it just continues to get worse," said Cabell County Democratic Chairman, Bob Bailey.

"We need to make sure he hears our opioid problem, and how the fed can continue to help us in any and every they can," said Delegate Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha County.

President Trump's speech is Thursday night at 7, and we will have coverage all day on 7News.