Youth Services System Prepares to Celebrate Youth

The Celebrate Youth Festival is just days away, and Youth Services System honored all the people who make it happen.

Wheeling Park and the Cornerstone Group were recognized by YSS at an event Monday afternoon at the Wheeling Park White Palace. YSS Director of Development, Tammy Kruse, said people tell her they look forward to the Celebrate Youth Festival every year. She said it would not be possible without the help of these two organizations.

Celebrate Youth will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m.until 4 p.m. at Wheeling Park.