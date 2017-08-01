Man Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Burglary, Resident Injured

A Neffs man has been arrested on multiple charges after homeowners were awakened to what was indicated as someone trying to break into an upstairs apartment.

The incident occurred at a residence on 21st Street near midnight.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, residents confronted Terry Allen Jeffers, 43, after he allegedly tried to break into the apartment. A fight ensued with the resident sustaining injuries as both Jeffers and him went down a flight of stairs.

Another resident reportedly was able to subdue Jeffers, but Jeffers managed to flip off the hoodie he was wearing, and ran from the scene. Jeffers was spotted heading for the banks of McMahon's creek.

Jeffers made it to the north side of the creek at 23rd Street, where he was finally apprehended by law enforcement.

Jeffers was treated medically and was cleared before being taken to Belmont County Jail with a bond of over $30,000.

He is currently facing charges of Aggravated Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Inducing Panic. Jeffers also faces a probation violation for prior theft charges.

The resident was transported for his injuries and prior health condition that was aggravated by reportedly fighting Jeffers.

The window of the residence was broken out, and a crow bar allegedly belonging to Jeffers was found.

According to Kovalyk, the area from 19th to 21st Street has, in the last two days, been victimized by burglaries.

The Bellaire Police Department was assisted by Bridgeport PD, and the Belmont County Sheriff's Office.