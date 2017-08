Friends and family will gather Tuesday evening to honor the life of 18-year-old Page Gellner with a "Light Up the Bridge" event.

Organizers of the event plan to light up the bridge behind Wesbanco Arena where Page's body was spotted late Friday night.

Page, along with 24-year-old Michael Grow, were swept away by flash flooding a week ago in Ohio County.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

All are welcome to attend, and are encouraged to bring a candle.