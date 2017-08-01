Huntington Releases Details about President Trump's Rally

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017:
- The doors at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will open at around 4 PM on August 3rd, and the event will begin at around 7 PM. They are encouraging attendees to arrive as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion and allow time for security screenings.
- Motorists who need to get to Ohio on Thursday afternoon should use the 31st Street Bridge or 17th Street West Bridge.
- Roadways around the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will close at noon Thursday. There will be additional intermittent road closures during the president’s visit.
- The municipal parking garage at the southwest corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue and the two Pullman Square parking garages will be open and available for event parking. However, people will be prohibited from using the parking garages as observation points. The municipal parking garage will be accessible from 7th and 8th streets.
- The Pullman Square parking garage closest to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will only be accessible from 9th Street via Veterans Memorial Boulevard until 4 p.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit this parking garage from 4 p.m. until after the event. The Pullman Square parking garage farthest from the arena will be accessible from 10th Street or 9th Street via Veterans Memorial Boulevard until 4 p.m.
- Harris Riverfront Park will not be available for event parking.
- Vendors will be allowed to sell items on the east side of 8th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues. Vendors must:
- Have a state business registration certificate
- Pay $500 for a city business license
- Post a $5,000 surety bond.
- City code enforcement officers will be inspecting vendors to ensure they are properly licensed.
- 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at noon Thursday. This will be a designated First Amendment area.
- The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series has been postponed and moved to 7 p.m. Friday, August 4th, 2017.