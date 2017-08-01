Murray Energy Furthers Action Against CSX Transportation

Murray Energy has now furthered their action against CSX Transportation.
The two lawsuits Murray Energy filed against the company have to do with what Murray Energy is calling "failure to provide reliable service."
These are in addition to the previously announce proceedings before the Surface Transportation Board of the United States.
Officials with Murray Energy say the service just keeps getting worse, and it is hurting business.
Robert Murray, the CEO of Murray Energy, released the following statement:
Murray Energy was forced to file these lawsuits, in addition to the ongoing proceedings before the Surface Transportation Board, in order to hold CSX accountable for their gross lack of service, flagrant disregard for our agreements, and their lack of effectively doing anything to correct their failures to provide contracted service mandated by the federal government.
