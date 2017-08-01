Ohio County Board of Education Holds Special Meeting

In Ohio County, the Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. It was the board's retreat, and they discussed their goals and objectives for the upcoming school year.

Student achievement, facilities and maintenance, finances, and technology were some of the main topics discussed. They also talked about budget plans, which consisted of projects that would better help their buildings. They do all of this because they want what's best for their students.

Zach Abraham, the President of Ohio Co. Board of Education, said, "So we want to make sure that the broader context is academic achievement, but there's a lot of things that play into that. So we got to make sure that the finances are there the fundings there and we prioritize our projects appropriately so that we can actually use those resources to better enhance our learning experiences."

Dr. Kim Miller, the Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, said, "We're expecting to look outside the box to continue to meet the needs of our students and provide great opportunities for them."

Students in Ohio County go back to school on Thursday August 17th.