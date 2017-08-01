Bishop Donahue High School Building Used for Flood Relief Efforts

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced that it is working with Appalachian Outreach, Inc. (AOI) to assist volunteers who are helping with flood recovery efforts in Marshall County after severe storms.

Beginning August 4th, AOI will be using the former Bishop Donahue Memorial High School building as its command center for volunteer efforts. Volunteers will be housed in the building, and will use it to coordinate their efforts to help those affected by the flooding.

Tim Bishop, director of Communications for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said that Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield has approved the use of the former school so that volunteers will be able to eat and sleep at the facility, while also using the building to store all of their supplies for the clean-up effort.

“I am pleased to be able to offer Appalachian Outreach, Inc. free use of the facility for as long as they need,” Bishop Bransfield said, “in order to help with the clean-up effort. The City of McMechen was one of the hardest hit areas by the flash floods July 28. I hope this coordination will help speed the recovery for those residents who suffered extensive damage to their homes and property. All of those affected by the flooding in the region remain in my prayers and the prayers of the faithful across our Mountain State.”

Several groups from around the state and country are scheduled to come to the area in the coming weeks.

Rose Hart, AOI Director, said that the building will be a perfect center to coordinate clean-up efforts.

“We are extremely grateful to Bishop Bransfield for making this possible. We would not have been able to bring these groups in to help if not for this generous gift. We are looking forward to helping as many people as possible in Marshall County," Hart said.

If you would like to assist with the clean-up efforts, contact AOI at (304) 845-2762.