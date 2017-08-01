Sign in Place for Health Plan

Construction of the Health Plan building in Downtown Wheeling has reached their latest milestone.
On Tuesday, workers put up the branding sign on the Market Street side of the building.
The sign is filled with LED lights, so it will be lit up. They say the sign should be glowing by the end of this week.
They are also currently working on the electrical system in the building, and that should be finished in the near future.
WTRF
