100 meals for Hundred.

That's what Perkins in Moundsville, and Gold Khourey & Turak are teaming up to do to help victims from last week's flooding.

They packaged up 100 meals consisting of burgers, pasta, and chips and delivered it to the residents hit by flash flooding.

They say it's a great way to help out a community that is in desperate need.

The National Guard was called into Hundred due to the disaster, and Perkins has been providing meals for them as a thank you.