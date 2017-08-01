North Ramps to Shadyside Could Re-open Soon

The entrance and exit ramps at the North end of Shadyside remain closed but could reopen by Wednesday night.
Officials say it's taking a little longer because of complications with the railroad tracks. There will also be a community garbage pick-up Thursday, August 3rd, to get rid of anything that was ruined by flooding at your home.
You can place the items where you normally place your trash. This is a one day only pick-up.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.