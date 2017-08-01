North Ramps to Shadyside Could Re-open Soon - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

North Ramps to Shadyside Could Re-open Soon

Posted: Updated:
Shadyside, Ohio -

The entrance and exit ramps at the North end of Shadyside remain closed but could reopen by Wednesday night.

Officials say it's taking a little longer because of complications with the railroad tracks. There will also be a community garbage pick-up Thursday, August 3rd, to get rid of anything that was ruined by flooding at your home.

You can place the items where you normally place your trash. This is a one day only pick-up

