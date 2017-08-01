Broadway comes to Towngate Theatre

If you're in the mood to watch a live play, Towngate Theatre is where you'll want to be starting Wednesday night.

The Towngate Parcel Players will open their production of 'Godspell' Wednesday evening at 7. The cast ranges in age from 12-22 and they have been hard at work perfecting their craft over the last six weeks.

There is something a little different about this play than others at Towngate in the recent past, they'll have a live band playing along during this gospel inspired musical, "They are so enthusiastic about thing this show, 'Godspell', which is a classic Broadway musical to Wheeling, in this particular setting. We haven't had a live band on the Towngate stage for a musical in 14-years," said Assistant Director, Robert Gaudio.

The Parcel Players will perform 'Godspell' through Saturday and tickets are $10. For more information, you can call (304)242-7700.