Local Football Team Offers Home to Team Affected by Flooding

As people continue to come together and help after all of the destruction from the floodings, one community stands out.

Clay-Battelle High School in Blacksville, West Virginia is letting the Hundred Hornets use their football field to hold team practices.

The Hornets field was flooded last Friday and can not be used following the damage.

Without this help, the Hornets may have been forced to cancel games or their entire season.

"It's really been a blessing that coach Cottrell called us up. He actually came over and found me 'cause I was actually in town helping families, actually found me and said 'hey you're more than welcome to come to our field, you can use it, you can have games there', basically tell me what you need and we are here for you, and that was, I thought that was really nice of him. I still don't have a full squad yet, you know, with the flooding and everything going on not all the kids can be here and I understand that you know, but unfortunately we have to keep moving forward and do what we can and stick together," said Hundred Football Coach, Shane Minor.

Not only are the Cee-Bees hosting the Hundred football players, but they are also feeding them following practice.